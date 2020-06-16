Larry Johns, 78, of Coldwater, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday June 17, 2020 at 2:00 PM at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Coldwater with Rev. Fr. Dan Hyman officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday June 16, 2020 from 4-7:00PM, with the rosary to begin at 7:00PM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. Interment of ashes will take place at a later date at Lester Cemetery.
Larry was born April 4, 1942 in Coldwater, MI to Ralph & Gladys (Parker) Johns. He served in the US Navy from 1960-1964, during the Vietnam War. Larry married Sylvia J. Ross on September 10, 1966 in Bronson, MI.
Mr. Johns was a fire fighter with the Coldwater Fire Department for 28 years, retiring as captain in November 1993. After his retirement, he worked at Extermital Pest Control and Meijer.
Larry was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church, where he was active with the Knights of Columbus, 4th degree and the American Legion in Orland, IN (45 years). Larry was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a sports fan, especially the Chicago Bears and Detroit Redwings and loved to be outside on his 1942 John Deere B tractor and 1958 Ford Workmaster 601. Larry loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his great friend, Tom Herrick with whom he enjoyed watching sports, hunting and many other activities and playing cards with a wonderful group of close friends. Larry also had a great fondness for animals, especially dogs. He and his wife had many dogs of their own and also loved dog sitting.
Larry is survived by his wife Sylvia, his sons Ken (Annette) Johns of Bronson, Kevin (Cheryl) Johns of Union City, his grandchildren Hunter (Sierra) Johns, Colton Johns, Nolan (Monica) Loss, Seth Loss; his great grandson Brody Loss, his sister in law Inez Johns of Coldwater and his nephews and nieces Mike Stiles of Sturgis, Gary (Laura) Johns and Lori (Brad) Topp all of Coldwater. He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Gladys Johns and his brother and sister Ronald Johns and Karen Stiles.
Memorials may be directed to the USO, The Branch County Humane Society and Erin's Angels in Quincy, MI in lieu of flowers. www.dutcherfh.com.
Larry was born April 4, 1942 in Coldwater, MI to Ralph & Gladys (Parker) Johns. He served in the US Navy from 1960-1964, during the Vietnam War. Larry married Sylvia J. Ross on September 10, 1966 in Bronson, MI.
Mr. Johns was a fire fighter with the Coldwater Fire Department for 28 years, retiring as captain in November 1993. After his retirement, he worked at Extermital Pest Control and Meijer.
Larry was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church, where he was active with the Knights of Columbus, 4th degree and the American Legion in Orland, IN (45 years). Larry was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a sports fan, especially the Chicago Bears and Detroit Redwings and loved to be outside on his 1942 John Deere B tractor and 1958 Ford Workmaster 601. Larry loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his great friend, Tom Herrick with whom he enjoyed watching sports, hunting and many other activities and playing cards with a wonderful group of close friends. Larry also had a great fondness for animals, especially dogs. He and his wife had many dogs of their own and also loved dog sitting.
Larry is survived by his wife Sylvia, his sons Ken (Annette) Johns of Bronson, Kevin (Cheryl) Johns of Union City, his grandchildren Hunter (Sierra) Johns, Colton Johns, Nolan (Monica) Loss, Seth Loss; his great grandson Brody Loss, his sister in law Inez Johns of Coldwater and his nephews and nieces Mike Stiles of Sturgis, Gary (Laura) Johns and Lori (Brad) Topp all of Coldwater. He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Gladys Johns and his brother and sister Ronald Johns and Karen Stiles.
Memorials may be directed to the USO, The Branch County Humane Society and Erin's Angels in Quincy, MI in lieu of flowers. www.dutcherfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Jun. 16, 2020.