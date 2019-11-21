|
Laura Hazel (Tackett) Alomari, 39, of LaGrange, IN, formerly of Tekonsha, MI, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in LaGrange in an automobile accident.
A celebration of Laura's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City with Pastor Tony Mullins of Lift Jesus Higher Church of Wolcottville, IN officiating. Interment will be at Sherwood Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 PM on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Lighthouse in Union City.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Lighthouse, PO BOX 161, Union City, MI 49094 or donate online at https://www.lighthousefuneral.com/funeral-funding/donate-to-funeral-expenses.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Nov. 21, 2019