Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC
634 Mendon Road
Union City, MI 49094
(517) 741-4555
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC
634 Mendon Road
Union City, MI 49094
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC
634 Mendon Road
Union City, MI 49094
Laura H. Alomari Obituary
Laura Hazel (Tackett) Alomari, 39, of LaGrange, IN, formerly of Tekonsha, MI, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in LaGrange in an automobile accident.

A celebration of Laura's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City with Pastor Tony Mullins of Lift Jesus Higher Church of Wolcottville, IN officiating. Interment will be at Sherwood Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 PM on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Lighthouse in Union City.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Lighthouse, PO BOX 161, Union City, MI 49094 or donate online at https://www.lighthousefuneral.com/funeral-funding/donate-to-funeral-expenses.

Please visit www.lighthousefuneral.com to share memoires, pictures and videos with the family.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Nov. 21, 2019
