Home

POWERED BY

Laura Lynn Scare

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura Lynn Scare Obituary
Laura Lynn Scare, age 46, of Coldwater, MI, passed away at MacRitchie Hospice Unit in Hillsdale, MI, on March 7, 2020.

She was born November 9, 1973 in Toledo Ohio. Laura attended Summerfield Schools and Quincy Schools. She graduated from Quincy High School in 1992. Laura loved laughing, and being silly with her family and friends. She loved playing bingo, UNO, baking, country music, concerts in the park, watching wrestling, and shopping.

Laura was preceded in death by her grandparents, Roy and Kathy Head, Edward and Helen Scare, and her mother, Carol Morgan. She is survived by her father and step-mother, John and Mary Jean Scare. She is also survived by her siblings, Linda (Keith) Ford, Dawn (John) Harnica, Jerry (Jen) Scare, and Sara McVicker. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, Kacey, John Jr., Alexis, Carolyn, William, Brandon, Brendan, Jayden, Kailynne, Karsen, Nathan, Collin, Olivia and great nieces and nephews, Aiden, Faith, Addison, Colton, and Andy.

Arrangements have been made for cremation. Burial will be in Burr Oak Township Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -