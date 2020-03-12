|
|
Laura Lynn Scare, age 46, of Coldwater, MI, passed away at MacRitchie Hospice Unit in Hillsdale, MI, on March 7, 2020.
She was born November 9, 1973 in Toledo Ohio. Laura attended Summerfield Schools and Quincy Schools. She graduated from Quincy High School in 1992. Laura loved laughing, and being silly with her family and friends. She loved playing bingo, UNO, baking, country music, concerts in the park, watching wrestling, and shopping.
Laura was preceded in death by her grandparents, Roy and Kathy Head, Edward and Helen Scare, and her mother, Carol Morgan. She is survived by her father and step-mother, John and Mary Jean Scare. She is also survived by her siblings, Linda (Keith) Ford, Dawn (John) Harnica, Jerry (Jen) Scare, and Sara McVicker. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, Kacey, John Jr., Alexis, Carolyn, William, Brandon, Brendan, Jayden, Kailynne, Karsen, Nathan, Collin, Olivia and great nieces and nephews, Aiden, Faith, Addison, Colton, and Andy.
Arrangements have been made for cremation. Burial will be in Burr Oak Township Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Mar. 12, 2020