Lawrence "AJ" Jonaitis, age 88, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.



He was born on September 8, 1931 in White Cloud, Michigan.



Funeral Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Beams Funeral Home –Fremont, Ind.





