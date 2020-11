Or Copy this URL to Share

Lawrence L. "Larry" Wetzel, 70, of Burlington, passed away at home on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 under the care of Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan.



A graveside service will be held at 2 PM on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Burlington Cemetery on M-60 with Pastor Earl Greer from Fellowship Bible Church of Albion officiating. The family is being assisted by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation of Union City.









