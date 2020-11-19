1/
Leon " Beard
Leon "Joe" Beard, 69, of Union City, died unexpectedly Monday, November 16, 2020, at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, following a brief illness.
A private memorial service will be held at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City. The Rev. Daryl Dexter of Sherwood Free Methodist Church will officiate.
The private ceremony will be streamed live on the Lighthouse Facebook page at 2 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020. Use this link: https://www.facebook.com/lighthousefuneral/community/. A public graveside service will be held at a later date at Sherwood Cemetery.


Published in The Daily Reporter on Nov. 19, 2020.
