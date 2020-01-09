|
Leon Carl Kriser, of Frostproof, Fla., passed away Nov. 8, 2019, peacefully at home following a battle with an ongoing illness.
Leon was born Jun 3, 1938, to Dale and Retha Kriser in Coldwater, Mich. After graduating from Coldwater High School in 1956, he enlisted in the Marine Corp. After being discharged, he worked in construction and was a truck driver until retirement.
He was married to Sharon (Walters) for 41 years, residing in Coldwater, Mich., most of their lives. After retirement, they moved to Otsego, Mich., traveling to Florida in the winters until moving to Frostproof, Fla., full time in 2015.
Leon was highly-involved in the Moose Lodge, winning awards, holding offices and was the Otsego Moose Lodge campground manager for 14 years. He also was an active member of the Elks and American Legion.
Leon was preceded in death by his mother and father. Surviving are his wife, Sharon Kriser of Frostproof, Fla.; brothers Roland (Carol) Kriser of Coldwater and Ivan Kriser of Coldwater; children, Jeff Wohlers of Frostproof, Fla., and Jodi (Kevin) Baker and grandchildren Eden and Elijah Baker of Chapel Hill, NC; nephew Todd Kriser of Coldwater; and niece Amy Gordon of Colon, Mich.
A memorial will be held in the spring.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Jan. 9, 2020