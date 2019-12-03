|
Leonard "Doc" Edward Olaynick , 78, of Quincy, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehab in Angola. Doc was born June 14, 1941 in Wayne, MI to Leonard and Julia (Smith) Olaynick. He married Harriet (Hammond) on June 12, 1987 and she survives.
A private family service will take place at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading. Per Leonard's request cremation will follow.
Memorial donations made be made to ProMedica Coldwater Hospice.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Dec. 3, 2019