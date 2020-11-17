Lillian Elaine Monks, 80 of Coldwater passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at her home.
A private burial will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery. The family will have a celebration of Lillian's life in June of 2021. The family was cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home.
Lillian was born June 11, 1940 to James and Ivah (Otis) Baker in Coldwater. She was a 1959 graduate of Coldwater High School. In 1962 she married the love of her life, Paul Monks. He preceded her in death in 1985. Lillian has worked with family and friends for many years as a home care provider, most recently caring for her grandson.
Lillian was a very spiritual woman, attending Calvary Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling, especially with her three friends Sharon Otis, Joanna Boyer, and Rita McLatcher. Lillian's true joy in life was being around her family, especially her grandchildren. She tried to never miss a family event, traveling many hours in the same day to see one of her grandchildren's perfomances. Lillian will be remembered for being selfless, nurturing, and loving to everyone she met. She will be missed by many.
Lillian is survived by her children Paula Hout of Coldwater, Paul (Shelly) Monks, Jr. of Coldwater, and Pamela Alvesteffer of Fremont, MI; her brother Harry Baker of Union City; her sister Shirley Brzozowy of Wyandotte; her brother-in-law Jack Kerstetter of Garden City; her sister-in-law Jane Baker of Fort Myers, FL; her grandchildren Jennifer Maynard, Paul Monks III, Samuel Monks, Linzy Monks, Ivah Alvesteffer, Logan Alvesteffer and their father Tony Alvesteffer; nine great grandchildren; many nieces & nephews; her best friend Delores; and her good neighbors John, Josephine, and Terri. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Paul Monks; her sisters Charlotte Baker, Florence (Jim) Frazier, Melvina (Lee) Shaw, and Betty Kerstetter; her brother Chuck Baker; and her brother-in-law Reggie Brzozowy.
Memorials may be directed to Calvary Baptist Church. www.dutcherfh.com