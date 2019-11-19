|
Linda G. Clark, 68, of Coldwater, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at her home. The funeral service will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater with Pastor Mark Case from California Community Church officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 2-8:00 PM at Dutcher Funeral Home.
Linda was born December 23, 1950 in Quincy, MI to Donald & Ona (Boone) Lothamer. She graduated from Quincy High School and married Larry J. Clark on December 29, 1968 in Quincy.
Mrs. Clark worked at Acorn for 27 years and then for 20 years at Quality Springs, until her retirement. She enjoyed league bowling for many years, gardening, fishing, cooking, feeding the birds and attending craft shows. Linda's greatest joy came from spending time with her family and going up north to their family cabin in Harrision.
Linda is survived by her husband Larry, her children James (Angie) Clark of Union City, Tracy (Ray) Fry of Coldwater, her siblings Betty Bean, Teresa Benjamin and Floyd Lothamer all of Quincy, her grandchildren Matthew Fry, Brandon (Dana Bailey) Fry, Breylene and Shayden Mains , and her brothers and sisters in law Pat Lewis, Rexine Labadie, Gerry Sanland, Tina & Tom Waller, Bill & Rita Clark, Denis & Kerry Clark and many nieces and nephews including special niece and friend Pat Lampman. She was preceded in death by her parents, step dad Owen Shoemaker, her siblings MaryAnn Flynn, Shirley Licht, Charles (Paul), Robert , Jim, Donald, David, Edward and Albert Lothamer and brother-in-law Rex Clark.
Memorials may be directed to the Branch County Humane Society. www.dutcherfh.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Nov. 19, 2019