Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dutcher Funeral Home
440 W Chicago St
Coldwater, MI 49036
(517) 278-2795
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Nighswander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Nighswander

Send Flowers
Linda Nighswander Obituary
Linda S. Nighswander, 70, of Coldwater, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Laurels of Coldwater.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family is being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.

Linda was born on May 12, 1949 in Battle Creek to Wayne and Sarah (Irwin) Peavey. After graduating from high school she went to work for many companies including Essex Manufacturing in Coldwater, Griffith Rubber Company in Orland, Indiana, retiring from Amcast in Fremont, Indiana.

She will be missed for her love of cats, yellow roses and macaroon cookies. Linda enjoyed reading and watching television. She enjoyed drawing and painting, especially nature scenes.

Linda is survived by her sons; Elton Nighswander of Angola, Indiana and Joel (Kim) Nighswander of Indiana, her 5 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and her siblings; Diana Peavey-Parks of Ohio, Ruth Houck of Orland, Indiana and Claude Peavey of Coldwater. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Dale and Leonard Peavey and her sister, Teresa Peavey.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Humane Society of Branch County. www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -