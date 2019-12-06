|
Linda S. Nighswander, 70, of Coldwater, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Laurels of Coldwater.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family is being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.
Linda was born on May 12, 1949 in Battle Creek to Wayne and Sarah (Irwin) Peavey. After graduating from high school she went to work for many companies including Essex Manufacturing in Coldwater, Griffith Rubber Company in Orland, Indiana, retiring from Amcast in Fremont, Indiana.
She will be missed for her love of cats, yellow roses and macaroon cookies. Linda enjoyed reading and watching television. She enjoyed drawing and painting, especially nature scenes.
Linda is survived by her sons; Elton Nighswander of Angola, Indiana and Joel (Kim) Nighswander of Indiana, her 5 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and her siblings; Diana Peavey-Parks of Ohio, Ruth Houck of Orland, Indiana and Claude Peavey of Coldwater. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Dale and Leonard Peavey and her sister, Teresa Peavey.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Humane Society of Branch County. www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Dec. 6, 2019