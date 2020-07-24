Lorene Youngs, 97, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Quincy on July 22, 2020.
Lorene was born in 1923 in Salem Center, Ind., to Byron and Arlene (Holiday) Slick.
She graduated from Quincy High School in 1940. She married Lloyd Youngs in 1942, and he passed away in 1983.
Lorene loved her family and had many friends. She liked to read and embroider. She loved her garden and took great pride in keeping her house looking neat, inside and out.
She retired from Maple Lawn as housekeeping supervisor after 30 years of employment. She was a member of Quincy United Methodist Church and an honorary life member of Quincy American Legion Auxillary.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Jim) Peters; five granddaughters, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter; one niece; and one nephew.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters; two nephews; and many dear friends.
Graveside services for Lorene Youngs will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Lakeview Cemetery in Quincy, with Pastors Richard Wilson and Larry Rubingh officiating. The family will receive friends for visiting from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at the cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Quincy library or Branch County Humane Society. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.