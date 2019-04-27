|
|
Loretta J. Kirby, 87, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away, Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital in Coldwater, Mich.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at
11:30 a.m. Tuesday April 30 at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Rd., St. Joseph, with Rick Kirby sharing. Burial will follow at Lincoln Township Cemetery in Stevensville.
Friends may visit with the family from 10:30 a.m.until 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations in Loretta's name may be made to Maple Lawn Medical Care in Coldwater.
Those wishing to sign Loretta's Memory Book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Loretta was born Aug. 13, 1931, in Black Oak, Ark., to Marshall & Cora (Hill) Whitaker. She married Clyde Kirby in Blytheville, Ark. Loretta devoted her life to her family. She cherished the time spent with them on holidays, birthdays and other special occasions. Loretta enjoyed quilting, sewing, crocheting, tending to her rose gardens, and playing bingo with her friends at Maple Lawn.
Loretta is survived by her children Rick Kirby of Kalamazoo, Vonda (David) Pope of Coldwater, James (Angela) Kirby of Coloma, Karin (Jerry) Bennett of Reading, Brenda (Jim) Knabb of Cathedral City, Calif.; eight grandchildren, Tracy, Toby, Alisa, Aaron, Marcia, Adam, Jamie & Kristie; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; her sister Lefty (Ralph) Russo of Stevensville; her brother Donald (Nancy) Whitaker of Vicksburg; two sisters-in-law-Marilyn Whitaker of Stevensville & Tommie Whitaker of Kalamazoo; and several beloved nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband James H. Kirby; her second husband Clyde Kirby; and four brothers, Walter (Nelma), James (Juanita), Rush & Stanley Whitaker.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Whitcomb Towers & Maple Lawn for the outstanding care provided and to the residents for the friendship they provided to Loretta in her later years.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Apr. 27, 2019