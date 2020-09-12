1/
Lou Anne Brewer
Lou Anne Brewer, 86, of Tekonsha passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

A celebration of Lou Anne's life will take place at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Tekonsha 914 N. Main St., Tekonsha MI 49092. Interment will follow at West Clarendon Cemetery in Clarendon Township .Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 PM also at the church on Sunday, September 13, 2020. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City.www.lighthousefuneral.com

Published in The Daily Reporter on Sep. 12, 2020.
