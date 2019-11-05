|
Lou "Sue" Suzanne Rzepka, 84, of Bronson, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Thurston Woods in Sturgis.
Visitation for Sue will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 PM, Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson. A memorial service will take place at 11:00 AM, Friday, November 8, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Bronson.
Sue was born on July 27, 1935 to Nelson and Mildred (Grove) Holt in Sturgis. She was a graduate of Sturgis High School. Sue married Carol Block, which ended in divorce and she then married John Rzepka.
She was employed as a laborer for Grumman-Olson in Sturgis for many years. Sue was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Bronson and she attended St. Mary of Assumption Church in Bronson. She loved playing cards, going fishing and out to dinner with her friends, knitting, crocheting and jig saw puzzles.
Sue is survived by her children; Bruce Block of White Pigeon, Carolyn (Blaine) Tubbs of Jasper, Alabama, Randy Block of Grand Rapids and Glen Block of White Pigeon, her step-children; Lori (Brian) Brewer of Bronson, Lynnette (Mark) Cramer of Gobles and Luann (Michael Himebaugh) Rzepka of Bronson, her grandchildren; Chris (Kathy) Block, Jeff (Amy) Block, Corey (Megan) Block, Tyler (Kerri) Block and Marshall Block, her step grandchildren; Gavin, Darren and Hailey Brewer, Jake Cramer, Dylan and Bradley Smith, her many great grandchildren and her brother, Charles Holt of Laguna Niguel, California. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband John and her brothers Jack and Jim Holt.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Mary of Assumption Church in Bronson.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Nov. 5, 2019