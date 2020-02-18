|
|
Louise Elizabeth Olney of Hanover, Michigan passed away on February 16, 2020 at Henry Ford Allegiance Health. She was born on April 2, 1926 in Jackson, Michigan to George and Clara (Losey) Spicer.
Louise is survived by four children, Rodney (Janis) Olney, Linda (Barry) Stearns, Danny Olney, and Thomas Olney; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-eight great grandchildren; ten great great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in passing by her parents; her husband, Carl Duane Olney; and three siblings, Phil (Betty) Hartung, Helen (Lloyd) McMillan, and Raymond (Beatrice) Spicer.
Louise was a member of the Ladies Club where they would make ceramics, crafts, and take day trips touring around different factories and museums. She was also a lifelong member of Hanover Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking and baking and always had a cake, pie or cookies to offer to anyone who came to the house. She also had a green-thumb and loved to garden and plant flowers.
A funeral service to honor the life of Louise Elizabeth Olney will be held at Hanover Baptist Church on Thursday, February 20, 2020 beginning at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Robert Shevy officiating. Interment will follow in the Horton Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, February 19th from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hanover. Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to Hanover Baptist Church. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Feb. 18, 2020