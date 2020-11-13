1/1
Louise E Stobbe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise E. Stobbe, 94, of Coldwater, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Grand Vista in Coldwater.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:30AM at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Coldwater with Rev. Fr. Dan Hyman officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Viewing will be held Monday, prior to the service, beginning at 10:30 AM at St. Charles Borromeo Church. Arrangements are being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home.

Louise was born January 16, 1926 in Bronson, MI to John & Clara (Herman) Nowicki. She married Clemens Stobbe and he preceded her in death. Louise worked for Douglas Manufacturing in Bronson for 42 years until her retirement. She was a longtime member of St. Charles Borromeo Church. Louise enjoyed watching sports, playing cards, going to the casino and putting together puzzles.

Louise is survived by her sister Joan Butler of Angola, IN and several loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Clemens, five sisters Germaine Berry, Angeline Yesh, Delphine Knapp, Jean Norris, Rosemary Snyder, and two brothers Bernard and Edwin Nowicki.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Charles Borromeo Church. www.dutcherfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dutcher Funeral Home
440 W Chicago St
Coldwater, MI 49036
(517) 278-2795
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dutcher Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved