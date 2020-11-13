Louise E. Stobbe, 94, of Coldwater, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Grand Vista in Coldwater.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:30AM at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Coldwater with Rev. Fr. Dan Hyman officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Viewing will be held Monday, prior to the service, beginning at 10:30 AM at St. Charles Borromeo Church. Arrangements are being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home.
Louise was born January 16, 1926 in Bronson, MI to John & Clara (Herman) Nowicki. She married Clemens Stobbe and he preceded her in death. Louise worked for Douglas Manufacturing in Bronson for 42 years until her retirement. She was a longtime member of St. Charles Borromeo Church. Louise enjoyed watching sports, playing cards, going to the casino and putting together puzzles.
Louise is survived by her sister Joan Butler of Angola, IN and several loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Clemens, five sisters Germaine Berry, Angeline Yesh, Delphine Knapp, Jean Norris, Rosemary Snyder, and two brothers Bernard and Edwin Nowicki.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Charles Borromeo Church.