Louise Russell, 97, of Coldwater, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at her home.
The funeral service will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson with Pastor Terry Siler from the First Congregational Church in Bronson officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Coldwater. Visitation will be held, prior to the service, on Friday, June 19, 2020, beginning at 9:00 AM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson.
Louise was born August 14, 1922 in Centreville, MI to Matthew & Carrie (King) Maringer. She married Rex Russell on May 5, 1945 in Sturgis, he preceded her in death on February 25, 2006. After graduating from Centerville High School she continued on to the Delmar Beauty Academy and worked as a beautician and a beauty shop owner for 41 years until her retirement.
Louise was a vivacious, graceful woman who was loved and adored by all. She was always willing to share her time with family and her many friends. She was a long time member of the First Congregational Church of Bronson, served as vice president for many years of the Women's Fellowship Club, and was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Louise would volunteer her with the church whenever possible. Louise enjoyed life and took a special interest in gardening, baking and cooking, and traveling with her husband.
Louise was the epitome of class and strength, and her life will be remembered with love and pride by everyone who knew her. Mrs. Russell is survived by her daughter Sue (Dennis) Morris of Quincy; her four grandchildren Jason (Alisha) Shoemaker of Coldwater, Joshua Russell, Jennifer (Ryan) Nagel all of Union City, Mellissa (Joe) Wilson of Athens; and her 12 great grandchildren Ellyssa, Isaiah, Shakia, Logan, Xarek, Canaan, Jezelle, Aydan, Micah, Ayla, Harmony, and Kynsie.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved son Robert Russell, and her brother Matthew Maringer.
Memorials may be directed to the First Congregational Church of Bronson or Oaklawn Hospice. www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Jun. 17, 2020.