Lucille M. Dudley, 77, of Ashley, died Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Ashton Creek in Fort Wayne.
She was born June 10, 1942, in Branch County, Michigan, to Laddie and Cecelia (Kregger) Herman.
On November 15, 1980, at Salem Center, she married Edward F. Dudley. He survives in Ashley.? Mrs. Dudley was a waitress and also worked at the Self-Help Mission in Auburn. She and her husband owned and operated the Country Tables Restaurant in Hudson for many years. ?
She was a member and Elder of the Salem Center Presbyterian Church. ?Also surviving are a daughter, Kimberly Clouse of Ashley; three sons, Joseph Shibler of Pleasant Lake, Anthony Shibler of DeKalb County and John Shibler of Fremont; a stepdaughter, Lisa (Todd) Mast of Glendale, Arizona; a stepson, William E. Dudley of Aguila, Arizona; 11 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.?
She was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Debbie Shibler and Christine Frick; and a sister, Marlene Kronkite.
?Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 North Main Street, Hudson, with the Rev. Dr. Maria Rutland of Salem Center Presbyterian Church officiating. ?Calling is 1-3 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the funeral home.?
Preferred memorials are to Salem Center Presbyterian Church. ?
Published in The Daily Reporter on Jan. 29, 2020