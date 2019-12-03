Home

Lucretia A Adams Obituary
Lucretia Anne Adams, 74, of Litchfield, passed away Sunday December 1, 2019 at home. She was born on October 1, 1945 in Albion. She was the daughter of Edwin (Jeanie) Holden and Virginia (Cecil) Sweet. Lucretia married Walter Adams on September 22, 1989 and he survives.

Services for Lucretia Anne Adams will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11 A.M. at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield with Pastor Bob Stover officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Litchfield. Visitation will be held Thursday from 5-8 P.M. at the funeral home.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Dec. 3, 2019
