Ludmilla Barry
Ludmilla "Milly" Barry, age 93, of Marietta, Georgia, formerly of Jamestown Township, Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 in Marietta, Georgia.

She was born on November 8, 1926 in Charkow, Ukraine.

Funeral Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Beams Funeral Home –Fremont, Ind.

Published in The Daily Reporter on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St Box 5
Fremont, IN 46737
2604952915
