Ludmilla "Milly" Barry, age 93, of Marietta, Georgia, formerly of Jamestown Township, Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 in Marietta, Georgia.



She was born on November 8, 1926 in Charkow, Ukraine.



Funeral Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Beams Funeral Home –Fremont, Ind.

