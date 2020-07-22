Mabel Elaine Jasper, 81, of Coldwater, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital.
A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater with Pastor Jim Erwin of Bethel Gilead Community Church officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater 2-3 p.m. for family and 3-5 p.m. for friends. Masks will be required.
Mabel was born September 13, 1938, to Harley Donihue and Iva May Donihue (Traver) in Coldwater. During high school, he married the love of her life, Aerrol Jasper, in Coldwater, on July 24, 1954. Mabel finished school and worked for Douglas in Bronson for 10 years and then moved to Bargman's, where she retired due to health reasons.
Mabel was a woman of faith, attending Bethel Gilead Community Church. She liked to go fishing and traveling to many locations enjoying country music. Her true joy in life was being with her family, especially her grandchildren. Mabel will be remembered as a kind, gentle and loving person who was well-liked by everyone she met.
Mabel is survived by her husband of almost 66 years, Aerrol Jasper of Coldwater; her children, Edward Jasper of Moldova, Russia, Therese McComb of Colon, Julie Harker of Chicago and Mark (Corrine) Jasper of Chicago; her siblings Delores Donihue, Barbara Hand and Ida McCurley, also from Coldwater; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son-in-law Larry McComb; her granddaughter Venus Stewart; and her siblings Iva Jean and Eugene Donihue.
