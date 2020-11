Or Copy this URL to Share

MacKenzie Renee Hagelshaw, 26, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital.



She will be privately memorialized by her family. Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation of Union City is handling the arrangements.

