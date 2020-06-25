Margaret A. (Rafferty) McLaughlin, 92, of Coldwater, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at her daughter's home. A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 12:30 PM at Oak Grove Cemetery in Coldwater. Cremation services have been provided by Dutcher Funeral Home.
Margaret was born September 8, 1927 in Coldwater, MI to George M. & Helen J. (Treat) Branch. She married Thomas E. Rafferty II on September 8, 1957, he preceded her in death on October 26, 1961. She married James E. McLaughlin on September 25, 1982, he preceded her in death on November 10, 2008.
Mrs. McLaughlin worked for many years as a bookkeeper for J.B. Branch and Company in Coldwater.
Margaret is survived by her daughters Priscilla Sarah Rafferty of Coldwater, Susan Claire (Mark) Fasick of Reading, her daughter-in-law Holly Rafferty of Bradenton, FL, her step children Sharon (David) Aschinger of Schererville, IN, Carol (Ronald) Simmons of Marshall, Molly (Bill) Kamps of Walker, Edna (Randall) Biddix of Jackson, James McLaughlin, Jr. of Coldwater, 19 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandson. In addition to her husbands, she was also preceded in death by her son Thomas Edward Rafferty III, her brother and sisters Nancy Branch, Robert Branch, Susan Nagle and Julieanna Byers.
Memorials may be directed to the charity of one's choice. www.dutcherfh.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Jun. 25, 2020.