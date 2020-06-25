Margaret A. McLaughlin
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret A. (Rafferty) McLaughlin, 92, of Coldwater, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at her daughter's home. A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 12:30 PM at Oak Grove Cemetery in Coldwater. Cremation services have been provided by Dutcher Funeral Home.

Margaret was born September 8, 1927 in Coldwater, MI to George M. & Helen J. (Treat) Branch. She married Thomas E. Rafferty II on September 8, 1957, he preceded her in death on October 26, 1961. She married James E. McLaughlin on September 25, 1982, he preceded her in death on November 10, 2008.

Mrs. McLaughlin worked for many years as a bookkeeper for J.B. Branch and Company in Coldwater.

Margaret is survived by her daughters Priscilla Sarah Rafferty of Coldwater, Susan Claire (Mark) Fasick of Reading, her daughter-in-law Holly Rafferty of Bradenton, FL, her step children Sharon (David) Aschinger of Schererville, IN, Carol (Ronald) Simmons of Marshall, Molly (Bill) Kamps of Walker, Edna (Randall) Biddix of Jackson, James McLaughlin, Jr. of Coldwater, 19 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandson. In addition to her husbands, she was also preceded in death by her son Thomas Edward Rafferty III, her brother and sisters Nancy Branch, Robert Branch, Susan Nagle and Julieanna Byers.

Memorials may be directed to the charity of one's choice. www.dutcherfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Oak Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dutcher Funeral Home
440 W Chicago St
Coldwater, MI 49036
(517) 278-2795
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved