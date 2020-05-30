Margaret E. Loose
1926 - 2020
Margaret Elaine Loose, 93, of Tekonsha, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Drew's Place of Coldwater surrounded by her family.

A memorial service for Margaret E. Loose will be held at a later date.

She was born August 22, 1926 in Geneva, IN to John W. and Grace L. (Teeple) Wood. She was a graduate of Coldwater High School and on November 18, 1945 Margaret married the love of her life, Robert Ernest Loose in Coldwater and he survives. She had worked for the state of Michigan State home as well as the Branch County ISD both for over thirty years until her retirement in 1975. Margaret was a member of the First Baptist Church and had attended the Free Methodist Church as well. She found her joys in rug hooking, the outdoors, gardening, and cooking; but her true passion was the many wonderful adventures with her nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband of 74 years, she is survived by her sister Gene (Arthur) Copeland of Tekonsha and her many loving nieces and nephews.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; six sisters Mildred Cockrell, Hilma Wood, Gladys Landfair- Leininger, Helen Keckler, Florence Campbell, baby sister Esta; and two brothers Kenneth and Floyd Wood.

Memorials are suggested to Wounded Warriors.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.

Published in The Daily Reporter on May 30, 2020.
