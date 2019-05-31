|
Marguerite Ann Walker, 84, of Coldwater, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 while surrounded by her family.
In following her wishes, cremation has taken place and no formal services are planned. Cremation services have been provided by Dutcher Funeral Home of Coldwater.
Marguerite was born June 30, 1934 to Edward and Marguerite (Re) Facklam in Coldwater. She graduated from Coldwater High School and then later that year married the love of her life Everett "Tobe" Walker in Coldwater on December 28, 1952. Marguerite was a hardworking woman, spending many years working for the State of Michigan as an Administrative Assistant with Social Services in Coldwater, retiring in 1990.
Marguerite was a woman of faith and a former member of the Reformation Lutheran Church. She was on the Board of Directors for the Coldwater Community Health Center, where she and Everett also ran the Gift Shop for many years as volunteers.
Marguerite enjoyed reading, especially biographies, playing bingo and going golfing with Tobe. Her true joy in life was spending time with her family.
Mrs. Walker is survived by her husband of 66 years, Everett Walker of Coldwater; her children James (Donna Baker) Walker of Philadelphia, PA and Janice (Tom) Suchyta of Richmond, TX; her sister Sharon Carey of Rancho Bernardo, CA; her grand-daughters Haley and Miranda Suchyta. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law Dean Carey.
Memorials may be directed to the Maple Lawn Activities Fund.
Published in The Daily Reporter on May 31, 2019