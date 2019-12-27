Home

Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St Box 5
Fremont, IN 46737
(260) 495-2915
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St Box 5
Fremont, IN 46737
Marian I. Fee


1925 - 2019
Marian I. Fee Obituary
Marian I. Fee, age 94, of Coldwater, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital.

She was born June 20, 1925, in Fremont, Ind., to Ivan and Eva (Schaeffer) Isenhower. They preceded her in death.

Marian graduated from Fremont High School. She later married Hiram Fee Jr. on February 8, 1947 in Angola, Ind. He preceded her in death February 1, 2002.

Her hobbies included gardening, camping, traveling and watching soap operas.

Survivors include a daughter, Carol (Robert) Hagaman of Coldwater; sons Gary (Tanis) Fee of Seattle, Ronald (Barbara) Fee of Coldwater and Roger (Leslee) Fee of Coldwater. A daughter-in-law, Faye Fee of Coldwater; 13 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She also was preceded in death by a son, Lanny Fee; and a brother and sister-in-law, Maynard and Pauline Isenhower.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Ind., with the Rev. Tracey Zimmerman officiating. Calling hours will be held prior to the services from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lakeside Cemetery, Fremont.

Memorial donations in her memory may be directed to Drews Place of Coldwater, 300 E. Washington St., Coldwater, Michigan 49036.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, Ind.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Dec. 27, 2019
