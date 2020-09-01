1/
Marianne Mack
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marianne Mack, 79, of Emmett Township, formerly of Union City, passed away at home on Friday, August 28, 2020, surrounded by family, under the care of Oaklawn Hospice.

A public memorial gathering will be held outdoors from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City. A photos and a video will be displayed inside the building. Capacity inside the building will be limited to 10 guests at a time and face coverings will be required inside to abide by the governor's order.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC
634 Mendon Road
Union City, MI 49094
(517) 741-4555
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved