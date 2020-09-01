Marianne Mack, 79, of Emmett Township, formerly of Union City, passed away at home on Friday, August 28, 2020, surrounded by family, under the care of Oaklawn Hospice.



A public memorial gathering will be held outdoors from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City. A photos and a video will be displayed inside the building. Capacity inside the building will be limited to 10 guests at a time and face coverings will be required inside to abide by the governor's order.

