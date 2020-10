Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family

Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family

Marilyn A. Piatt, 92, of Bronson, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Private family services will be held, with interment at Bronson Cemetery. Arrangements are being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store