Marilyn "Jill" (Lewis) Ashdown, 81, of Coldwater, passed away as a result of an auto accident on August 8, 2019 in Spring Arbor, MI. Marilyn was born to Henry and Lillian (Sines) Lewis of Battle Creek in 1938. After graduating from Lakeview High School in 1956 she attended Western Michigan University where she earned a bachelors' degree and later a masters' degree in education. She married Harold "Dutch" Ashdown in 1959. Marilyn taught in Oshtemo and on the army base in Ft. Riley, KS. When she returned to Michigan she taught at Union City Schools, Dearborn Schools and Coldwater Community Schools.
When Harold and Marilyn returned to Coldwater they started a family. Daughter, Lisa (Renshaw) was born in 1966 son, David, was born in 1969. During this time, Marilyn worked at Lakeland, Edison, Washington, and Jefferson Schools and earned her Master's Degree in Education. The highlights of her 42 year teaching career include working with State Senator Nick Smith to adopt the Young-5s program in the state of Michigan, being chosen Runner-Up for Michigan Teacher of the Year in 1987, and touching thousands of lives with her hands-on approach to teaching and learning. She served on the Branch County District Library Board, Head Start Board and countless committees.
After retiring in 2000 she joined the local hospital auxiliary, serving in many capacities, including president. She became active in the Michigan Auxiliary Hospital Association, again serving in many capacities, including president.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Michael) Renshaw and granddaughter Mackenzie (Max) Renshaw all of Coldwater; her son David (Jesse Trowbridge) Ashdown and granddaughter Allison Ashdown all of Coldwater; brothers Gene (Susan) Lewis of Battle Creek, and Pete (Claudia) Lewis of Frankfort, sister-in-law Elaine Lewis of Menominee, brother-in-law Donald Ashdown of Lansing and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the United Methodist Church of Coldwater. Please bring a piece of notebook-sized paper with your best memory of Marilyn to be added to her memory book.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Branch Area Rescue Coalition, Erin's Angels, Animal Aid of Branch County, the Branch District Library or U of M Cancer Center. www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Oct. 15, 2019