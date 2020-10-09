Marilyn Gibson, 78, of Coldwater, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was born on March 12, 1942 in Detroit to Robert and Ruth (Weber) Cooper.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Debbie (Todd) Swart of San Diego CA, Dawn (John) Miller of Quincy, Joseph (Patti) Gibson II of Coldwater, Veronica Haas of Cleveland MS, Pam (Russell) Scheetz of Coldwater, twelve grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Joseph who passed away October 2, 2020.
A private family celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.
