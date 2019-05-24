Home

Dutcher Funeral Home
440 W Chicago St
Coldwater, MI 49036
(517) 278-2795
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dutcher Funeral Home
440 W Chicago St
Coldwater, MI 49036
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dutcher Funeral Home
440 W Chicago St
Coldwater, MI 49036
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Dutcher Funeral Home
440 W Chicago St
Coldwater, MI 49036
Marilyn M. King Obituary
Marilyn Marie King, 84, of Coldwater, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Masonville Place in Coldwater surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 and 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater with Rev. Kurt Condra officiating. Private interment will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Coldwater.
Marilyn was born on April 23, 1935 to Albert (Mike) and Clarabelle (Burritt) Dickey in Coldwater. She was a 1953 graduate of Coldwater High School. Marilyn married Richard Neal King on September 13, 1953 in Coldwater and he preceded her in death on February 28, 2007.
She loved being a homemaker to her family and to others as well, as she would go to visit people in their homes and at area nursing homes. Marilyn was a member of Union Church in Quincy and was a longtime volunteer for Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed knitting, playing cards, traveling and camping, four wheeling, animals but she especially loved children and her family.
Marilyn is survived by her children; Mark (Laura) King of Newaygo, Ricky King of Bronson, Dawn (Rob) Felts of Quincy, Sherry ( Robert Verani) King of Cape Cod, Massachusetts and Robbie (John) Sennish of Coldwater, her 17 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and her special friend Dixie Welch of Coldwater. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard and a sister Ethel Collins.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Union Church in Quincy or the Humane Society of Branch County. www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on May 24, 2019
