Marissa M. Berry

Marissa M. Berry Obituary
Marissa M. Berry, 22, of Coldwater, passed away December 28, 2019 in Seffner, FL.

She was born September 6, 1997 in Coldwater to Trinity Berry and Lisa (Persails) Gillette.

Funeral services for Marissa Berry will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy with Pastor Matt Jones officiating. Interment will follow at West Clarendon Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the family. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefunerlhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Jan. 14, 2020
