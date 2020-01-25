|
Marisue Taylor of Coldwater, Michigan passed away peacefully on January 10, 2020 in Naples, Florida.She was surrounded by her beloved family.
Marisue was born on May 23, 1949 in Fort Wayne, Indiana to the late Wilfred and Margaret Zollinger. She received her bachelor's Degree from Eastern Michigan University and went on to earn her master's degree. After completing her undergraduate degree she moved to Coldwater, Michigan where she began teaching at Jefferson Elementary, she continued her career at Washington Elementary retiring in 2005.
She was an active member of Tibbits Theater in Coldwater, Michigan where she volunteered as a Stage Manager, Charity Auction Chair, and other various roles. As a member of St. Paul's Church, she enjoyed an active role serving and helping others. Marisue enjoyed traveling, knitting, and visiting her family. She was loved by all and had a contagious laugh that spread to all who knew her.
She is survived by her loving sister Karen Foltz (David) of Naples, Florida. Her brother William Zollinger of Austin, Texas. Her nieces Stephanie Tebeau (Jason), grandnephew Alexander, grandniece Emily of Alpharetta, Georgia; and Jennifer Simon (Brandy), grandnieces Allison and Olivia of Avon, Indiana.
Services will be held at 11:00am February 1st at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Coldwater Michigan with a luncheon to follow in the church fellowship hall. Interment will be in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne Indiana after services at St. Paul's Church.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to either St. Paul's Lutheran Church or Tibbits Theater.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Jan. 25, 2020