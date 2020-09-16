Mark Robert Grigg, 55, of Bronson passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at his home under Hospice care after a 3-year battle with cancer.
A memorial visitation will take place 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Dutcher Funeral Home of Bronson.
Mark was born Oct. 10, 1964, to Robert and Carrol (Pace) Grigg in Detroit. After high school graduation, he started work as a machine operator. He last worked at Morgan Olsen before health reasons caused him to retire early. Mark enjoyed working on cars and going camping. He will be remembered for his quick wit, dry sense of humor, and being a bit sarcastic. Mark was always willing to give a helping hand to those in need. His true joy was spending time with his family, by whom he will be dearly missed.
Mark is survived by his mother Carrol Grigg of Bronson; his children Neil (Erin) Grigg of Stuttgart, Germany, Bradley Schieber of Ft. Wayne, Angela (John) Porter of Huntertown, IN; and Bobbi Grigg of Sturgis; his brother Jody Grigg of Angola; his sister Kristy (Bradley) Aleman of Bronson; his grandchildren Emmaleigh, Lorelei, Seraphina, Payton, Kian, and Carson; many nieces & nephews; and his cats Sonny, Ruby, and Dusty. He was preceded in death by his father Robert Grigg in 2017.
Memorials may be directed to the Branch County Humane Society. www.dutcherfh.com.