Marlin D. Bushong, 92, formerly of Coldwater, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Vicinia Gardens in Otsego.
A private graveside service for Marlin will be held in Lockwood Cemetery.
He was born September 10, 1927, in Reading, to Fay Andrew and Gladys Leora (Robenstien) Bushong. On July 5, 1947, he married Lilias Walker in Angola, Ind., and she preceded him in death on July 8, 2011. Marlin honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy. After his service was completed, he worked as a machinist for several industries such as: Quality Springs, Cadillac Company, Evans Corp. and Phoenix Corp. He was a life member of Coldwater VFW and had spent many years with the Coldwater bowling leagues. Marlin enjoyed golfing, fishing and was an avid mushroom-hunter. He was a kind and considerate man that was only amplified by his generous and fun-loving heart that will be dearly missed.
Survivors include his two sons, Dennis (Gail) Bushong of Traverse City and Doug (Patty) Bushong of Plainwell; four grandchildren, Colin (Jean) Bushong Rachelle (Jeremy) Crum, Nick Beemer and Scott Beemer; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lilias; and two brothers, Donald and Rudy Bushong.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Coldwater VFW.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. www.dutcherfh.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on May 19, 2020