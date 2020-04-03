|
Marlin D. Chaney, 83, of Quincy, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility in Coldwater. He was born October 29, 1936 in Detroit to John and Frances Chaney. He married Nettelle Penoyer on November 16, 1957 and she survives.
Marlin grew up in Plymouth and moved to Quincy in 1953. He graduated from Quincy High School in 1954 and went on to attend Tri-State University. Marlin worked at Quincy Products from 1955 to 1966. He then worked for Federal Mogul from 1966 to 1974. In 1974, he began selling custom lubricants which he retired from in January 2020. In his spare time, Marlin loved golfing, especially his annual Father's Day outing with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed fishing and driving his 1984 Corvette.
Surviving besides his wife, Nettelle, are three children, Douglas Chaney of Quincy, David (Amber) Chaney of Quincy and Dawn McAffee of Gobles; daughter-in-law, Christine Chaney of Quincy; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and siblings, Gloria Pringle of Gregory, MI and Joyce Moore of Dallas, TX.
Marlin was preceded in death by his parents.
Per Marlin's wishes, there will be no services at this time. A private family burial will be held at Lakeview Cemetery in Quincy at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.
Memorial contributions are suggested to a . For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Apr. 3, 2020