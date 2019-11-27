|
|
Marlin Louis Jodway, 87, of Quincy, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 at his home. He was born on January 5, 1932 in Sault Sainte Marie, MI to Daniel and Cecilia (Payment) Jodway. Marlin married Faye Ellen and she preceded him in death in 2011.
Marlin graduated from Redford High School in 1950 and went on to serve his country in the United States Army. He had worked for General Motors where he later retired and was a member of the Quincy American Legion. He was very involved in athletics where he never missed any of his grandchildren's games. Marlin loved Euchre, sports, horses, fishing and especially camping. He had a kind soul and never had and enemy.n
Survivors include daughter, Diane (Tom) Powell of Manchester; son, Doug Jodway of Quincy; daughter-in-law, Ellen Jodway of Cheboygan; sisters, Shirley, Darlene and Sharon all of Chicago; 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Faye, Marlin was preceded in death by his parents; son, David; 3 brothers, Gary, Daniel and Howard.
A memorial service for Marlin Jodway will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 12 Noon at the Union Church in Quincy with Pastor Brad Parrish officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 A.M. until the time of service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Quincy Athletic Boosters.
Arrangements by Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Nov. 27, 2019