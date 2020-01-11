|
Martha Jane Reynolds, 93, passed away, Dec 19, 2019. She had been living in Dallas, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Ronald Robert Reynolds, and her parents, Elpha Jane, James Benjamin Smith . She grew up in Fort Wayne, IN spending most of her married life in Camden and Quincy, MI. She was a member of the Eastern Star and Methodist Church in Camden and Quincy, MI. and was an avid traveler and loved to watch basketball.
Martha and Ronald spent their retirement years in Ft Pierce, FL on the 5th Tee at Gator Trace Golf Course. Martha has 3 Daughters; Nancy Van Patten (Mark) Punta Gorda, FL, Cindi Mueller, Dallas, TX, and Kelly Smead (Steven), Augusta, GA. Martha has 6 Grandchildren, 7 Great Grandchildren, as well as Nieces and Nephews. Martha has a Sister, Barbara Paolillo, Elkhart, IN.
A private memorial service will be held later in Florida. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .
Published in The Daily Reporter on Jan. 11, 2020