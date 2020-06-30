Martin A. Merchant
Martin Allen "Marty" Merchant, 56, of Union City, died at home of natural causes on Thursday, June 25, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held at Union City's Riverside Cemetery with Pastor Don Mason from the First Congregational Church UCC of Union City officiating. A public visitation will be held from 11:00 AM-7:00 PM on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City.

Published in The Daily Reporter on Jun. 30, 2020.
