Marvin Paul Hartnagel, 86 of Coldwater went to be with his Lord on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Maple Lawn.
A funeral service will take place at 11:00 am on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church of Quincy with Pastor Frank Snyder officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 pm at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.
Marvin was born September 15, 1934 to Paul and Sarah "Margaret" (Butcher) Hartnagel in Adams County, IN. On January 22, 1955 he married the love of his life, Bonnie Ingram in Portland, IN. They moved to Coldwater when Marvin took a position doing tool & die work at Midwest Foundry where he worked until the closing of the company. He then went to work at Hayes-Albion Foundry for 7 plus years before retiring in 1998.
Marvin was a devout man of faith, being a long-time member of Calvary Baptist Church of Quincy, where he also served at a Deacon. He was a former member of the Mason's at Green Lodge in Kinderhook. Marvin was an avid outdoorsman, especially fishing and camping. He liked to spend time doing wood carving and traveling. Marvin coached little league baseball for 16 years. His true joy in life was spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren.
Mr. Hartnagel is survived by his wife of 65 years, Bonnie Hartnagel of Coldwater; his children Nancy (Dave) Haylett of Coldwater, Mark (Deb) Hartnagel of Inverness, FL and Thomas (Melissa) Hartnagel of Jackson; his siblings John (Vesta) Hartnagel of Pigeon Forge, TN, Sally (Gary) Ireland and Susan (Lloyd) Knittle all of Portland, IN; his grandchildren Matthew (Val) Haylett, Joshua (Erin) Winters, Courtney Hartnagel, Chris (Lisa) Hartnagel, Chase (Vanessa) Haylett, Halie (Jesse) Renbarger, and James Watson; ten great grandchildren and many nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be directed to Calvary Baptist Church of Quincy. www.dutcherfh.com