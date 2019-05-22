|
MaryAnn Himebaugh, 87, of Coldwater, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at her home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, May 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of Assumption Church in Bronson with Rev. Fr. Paul Redmond officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. with the rosary to begin at 7 p.m., at Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson.
MaryAnn was born July 11, 1931, to Julian & Victoria (Tyszko) Bilicki, Sr. She married Richard D. Himebaugh on June 6, 1963. He preceded her in death on Nov. 21, 2001.
Mrs. Himebaugh earned her LPN certification after graduating from high school. She then attended Wright's Beauty Academy and has worked as a beautician for 55 years. She owned and operated MaryAnn's Beauty Shop in Bronson since 1981, retiring at the age of 75.
MaryAnn was a member of St. Mary's Church. She enjoyed oil painting, reading, gardening, and flowers. MaryAnn loved shopping, antiquing and going to flea markets, especially with her friend Alice.
MaryAnn is survived by her children Tina (Tucker) Kitley of Siren, WI, Julie (Leonard) Stempien of Coldwater, Daniel (Tina) Himebaugh of Bronson, Michael (Luann Rzepka) Himebaugh of Bronson, David(Deb Sills) Himebaugh of Coldwater, her sister Joan Carr of Orlando, FL, 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter Victoria "Vicki" Ludwick, great-grandson Tory Ludwick, brother Julian Bilicki, Jr. and good friend Alice Yesh.
Memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Church or School. www.dutcherfh.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on May 22, 2019