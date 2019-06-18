|
Mary Ann Rinehart,89,of Bronson passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Thurston Woods in Sturgis. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Dutcher Funeral Home in BronsonwithRev.PaulMetzgerofficiating.
Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 3– 8 p.m. at Dutcher FuneralHomeinBronson.Mary Ann was born November 4, 1929 to Harry and Gladys (Moon) Lane in Bronson.
She was a 1947 Bronson High School graduate. Shortly after graduation, she married the love of her life, Floyd Rinehart on June 12, 1947 in Bronson. He preceded her in death on October 24, 1999. Mary Ann had many interests including gardening, reading and doing crossword puzzles. She was a very good cook who loved Christmas. Mary will be remembered for her great sense of humor and her giving spirit.
Her true joy in life was spending time with her entire family, but especially her grandchildren.
Mary Ann is survived by her children Rebecca (David) WoodofBronson,Russell(Kaylene)RinehartofBurrOak,Floyd "Chip" (Sandy) Rinehart of Albemarle, NC, Rose (Perry) Jordan of Bronson, David (Beth) Rinehart of Coldwater, and Daniel (Theresa) Rinehart of Bronson; her siblings Walt (Janet) Lane of Coldwater, Emmy Kloko of Plant City, FL, Jim (Bonnie) Lane of Burr Oak, Dave (Diane) Land of Coldwater, and Nora (Jim Almond) Coler of Bronson; her sister-in-law Suette Burnside of Bronson; 25 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren; several other nieces & nephews; and many bonus kids – you know who you are. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Floyd; her sons Kenneth and Freddie Rinehart; her special son Rollie Vallance; and her grandson Thomas Wood.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the staff at Thurston Woods for their wonderful care.
Memorials may be directed to the Friends of Bronson Library or the Bronson Fire Department. www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on June 18, 2019