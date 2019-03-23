|
|
Mary Ann Smoker, 86 of Bronson passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at St. Mary's of Assumption Church in Bronson with Rev. Fr. Paul Redmond officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Bronson.
Visitation will take place on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 3 - 7 p.m. with a Rosary beginning at 7 p.m. at Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson.
Mary Ann was born November 10, 1932 to Laddie and Mary (Johnson) Kregger in Bronson. On October 17, 1953 she married the love of her life, Arthur "Art" Smoker at St. Mary's in Bronson.
Mary Ann was a hardworking woman, spending many years at Bill's Steak House as a waitress, at Douglas Auto and finally as a bus driver for the Bronson School District for 21 years retiring in 1995. She also spent time on the weekends working for Swift Auctions and helping prepare food for many events.
Mary Ann was a life-long member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She had many interests including going to auctions at the White Barn, dancing and doing the polka. Mary Ann was a great cook who had a sweet tooth. Her true joy in life was spending time with her family. Mary Ann especially enjoyed going to her grandchildren and great grandchildren's sporting events. She will be remembered for being a strong woman with a loving personality.
Mrs. Smoker is survived by her children Doug (Kami) Smoker of Galesburg, Carol (Jeff) Bucklin of Bronson, Karen Smoker of Marshall, Ramona (Dave) Benham of Marshall, and Mark (Susan) Smoker of Alma; her grandchildren Amanda (Matt) Swaim, Alison (Blaine) Russell, Aaron (Amanda) Bucklin, Ryan (Samantha) Bucklin, Brett (Mae Lin) Schroeder, Morgan and Mackenzie Benham, Meghan and Maryssa Smoker; her great grandchildren Audrina, Addyson, Vandria, Ellerie, and Karagen Bucklin, Eliana and Nathaniel Swaim, and Caden and Kylie Russell; several nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Art Smoker and 5 siblings.
Memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Church or the Bronson Fire Department.
www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Mar. 23, 2019