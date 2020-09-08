1/
Mary C Hillborg
Mary Charlene Hillborg, 89, of Coldwater, passed away September 5, 2020. She was born December 7, 1930 in Decorah, Iowa, the only child of Charles F. and May E. (Goodrich) Fraser.

As she wished, cremation has taken place and a private family graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Coldwater at a future date. Memorials can be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church Endowment Fund.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.


Published in The Daily Reporter on Sep. 8, 2020.
