Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC
634 Mendon Road
Union City, MI 49094
(517) 741-4555
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC
634 Mendon Road
Union City, MI 49094
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC
634 Mendon Road
Union City, MI 49094
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
2:30 PM
Fort Custer National Cemetery
Augusta, MI
View Map

Mary E Coulson

Send Flowers
Mary E Coulson Obituary
Mary Ellen Coulson, 82, of Union City, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Rose Arbor Hospice Residence in Kalamazoo.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City. Interment will follow at 2:30 PM on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta. Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Monday, March 16, 2020, also at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -