Mary Ellen Coulson, 82, of Union City, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Rose Arbor Hospice Residence in Kalamazoo.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City. Interment will follow at 2:30 PM on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta. Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Monday, March 16, 2020, also at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Mar. 17, 2020