Mary Elizabeth Cronmiller, 101, of Quincy, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at home.
She was born Feb. 25, 1919 in Shelby, Ohio to Warren and Mary (Schmitt) Stimson. On June 24, 1936, she married William Cronmiller and he preceded her in death in 1990. Mary graduated from Redford High School in Detroit in 1936.
Mary worked at the State Home in Coldwater as a cook for 14 years. She was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church in Coldwater. She loved collecting Owls and doing yard work.
Survivors include four daughters, Joan Spaulding of Coldwater, Marycatherine Rodgers of Quincy, Margret (Gary) White of Arkansas and Susan Cronmiller of California; two sons, Michael (Donna Cronmiller of Arizona and Warren (Toni) Cronmiller of Arizona; 19 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and many cousins and close friends.
In addition to her husband, William, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sons; one brother; and one sister.
There will be a celebration of life for Mary Elizabeth Cronmiller at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Mar. 14, 2020