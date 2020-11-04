1/
Mary E Miller
Mary Ellen Miller, 77, of Allen, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at home. She was born September 4, 1943 in Constantine to Raymond and Hettey (Burrows) Brenneman. Mary married James Kent Miller on October 24, 1964 and he preceded her in death.

Mary was the Librarian at the Jonesville District Library for over 25 years. She enjoyed teaching many of the activities at the library, including painting classes, book club and children's reading programs.

Mary is survived by two daughters, Michelle (David) Renfro of Allen, Susan Pierucki of Coldwater; two brothers, Raymond (Kim) Brenneman Jr., Frank Brenneman both of Coldwater; five grandchildren, Christopher (Kala) Pierucki, Aaron Pierucki, Nicholas (Kaylyn Oliver) Pierucki, Ethan Renfro, Rebecca (Jamison Covey) Renfro and four great-grandchildren, Olivia Covey, Emet Renfro, Kaydence Pierucki, Harper Pierucki.

In addition to her husband, James, Mary was preceded in death by her parents; one brother and two sisters.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the family or the Litchfield Public Library.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.

Published in The Daily Reporter on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
111 E Chicago St
Quincy, MI 49082
5176395555
