Mary Ellen Sparks, 81, of Coldwater, formerly of Allegan, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
A memorial service for Mary will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Union City Assembly of God with Pastor Pete Payne officiating. Visitation will take place from 2:00 until 3:00 PM prior to the memorial service at the church. Interment will be in the spring of 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Mancelona, Michigan. The family is being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.
Mary was born on June 12, 1938 to Floyd and Orrilla (Bonney) Bisard in Mancelona, Michigan. Mary married William B. Sparks on December 18, 1955 in Grand Rapids and he preceded her in death on June 27, 1998.
She had been employed as a box glue and folder machine operator with Perrigo in Allegan from August 1983 until her retirement in 2005.
Mary was a member of Allegan United Methodist Church and more recently with Union City Assembly of God. She was also a member of the Cedar Springs Red Hat Society. Mary was a devout Christian and reader of her Bible. She enjoyed traveling and going on cruises with her husband and sisters, going to casinos, bingo, reading and cooking, but she will be most remembered for her love of her children and all of her grandchildren.
Mary is survived by her children; Debbie Ann (Leo) Phillips of Bronson, Mary Kathleen Brokus of Coldwater, Edward Thomas (Edgell) Sparks of Burr Oak, Linda Marie Sparks of Colon and Kimberly Sue (Dan) Paul of Bronson, her grandchildren; Kristal (Justin) Baxla, April (Lee Case) Phillips, Travis Brokus, Trisha Brokus, Jarred (Tricia Mayer) Sparks, Haley Sparks, Carly Perkins, Sierra Bulson, Logan Bulson, Brandon (Jessie Staffen) Sparks, Adam (Elyse) Paul and Megan (Ricky Snyder) Paul, her 14 great grandchildren; her siblings, Peg Bonney of Mancelona, Charles Bisard of Tennessee, Shirley Merkle of Colon, Pat (Ed) Osga of Elmira, Carol Botma of Croton, Fred (Dilys) Bisard of Wyoming and Gerry Davis of Croton; her brother in law, Joseph Nuffesse of Cedar Springs. She was also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband William, her 2 sons, Ronald Sparks and William Brady Sparks, her brother, Robert Bisard and her sister, Barb Nuffesse.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Dec. 3, 2019