Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC
634 Mendon Road
Union City, MI 49094
(517) 741-4555
Visitation
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
11:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC
634 Mendon Road
Union City, MI 49094
Memorial service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
West Girard Cemetery
Mary Ellen Smith Obituary
Mary Ellen "Ma Bucket" Smith, 82, of Union City, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Promedica Coldwater Regional Medical Center.

A public visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City. The number of visitors in the building will be monitored by staff to comply with state restrictions. A private memorial service will be held at the Lighthouse with Pastor Marty Burdick from the Union City Wesleyan Church officiating. Following cremation, Mary will be laid to rest privately with her husband at West Girard Cemetery on River Road.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the , 1755 Abbey Road, East Lansing, MI 48823.

Please visit www.lighthousefuneral.com to share memories, pictures and videos with the family.
Published in The Daily Reporter on May 12, 2020
