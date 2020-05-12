|
Mary Ellen "Ma Bucket" Smith, 82, of Union City, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Promedica Coldwater Regional Medical Center.
A public visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City. The number of visitors in the building will be monitored by staff to comply with state restrictions. A private memorial service will be held at the Lighthouse with Pastor Marty Burdick from the Union City Wesleyan Church officiating. Following cremation, Mary will be laid to rest privately with her husband at West Girard Cemetery on River Road.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the , 1755 Abbey Road, East Lansing, MI 48823.
Published in The Daily Reporter on May 12, 2020